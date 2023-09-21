© 2023 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Hunting a boon for AZ but fewer people taking part

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDaniel
Published September 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST
September dove hunting in Yuma is a boon to the local economy and an annual tradition for many hunters.

Hunting itself is big business in Arizona. While dove is the draw in Yuma in September, the state is a destination for hunters from across the country – mostly due to the big game available to hunt here.

Additionally, hunting and license fees and permits fund a good portion of the state department of fish and game, the group that manages their activities.

But hunting itself is on the decline and has been for some time. Urbanization, demographics, changes in family dynamics and politics all contribute.

Chris McDaniel introduces us to Justin Nelson, a Mesa construction manager who has been hunting since he was twelve. He is also the chair of the Arizona Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers – a group dedicated to preserving and protecting public lands for hunting and fishing.

Nelson talks about why he hunts and why he thinks it is important to maintain what is for many a family tradition.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Chris McDaniel
