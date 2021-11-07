Arizona Economy

-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The state's jobless rate shrank by close to 45 percent last month.At a press conference Thursday, Gov.…
-
Republicans in the state House voted Wednesday to allow employers to pay less to student workers under 22 years old. Students at Arizona Western College…
-
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Claiming voters intended higher minimum wages only for families, Republicans in the state House voted…
-
Arizona House Republicans released their state budget framework Thursday. It includes a larger and quicker teacher pay raise than the one proposed by…
-
Should Arizona reform the state tax code by eliminating the personal income tax? Some economists at Arizona State University say that is exactly what the…
-
AZED--After some lousy years following the housing market crash in 2009, Yuma’s real estate market is apparently in good condition and is expected to stay…
-
AZED-The Arizona Public Interest Research Group released its yearly report on how the 50 states rate in providing online access to government spending…
-
AZED-A new report shows that it will take about 30 years for women in Arizona to start earning equal pay for equal work as men in the workforce.According…