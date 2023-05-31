© 2023 KAWC
COVID-19 Coverage
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Affordable (and available) housing an ongoing issue in Yuma

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDaniel
Published May 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arizona Edition

In March KAWC's Arizona Edition reported on a survey of Yuma County residents about their experience in the local homebuying and rental market.

THE BROKEN LINK Experiences of Housing Insecurity in Yuma County found that 42 percent of renters and nearly 25 percent of homeowners in Yuma County were struggling with paying their rent and mortgage.

While wages have gone up in recent years, so has the cost of everything else. The report found high rent, inflated home prices, and a general lack of availability put the idea of owning a home or just renting a first studio apartment out of reach for many in our community.

Julie Engel is President/CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation.
Engel says young workers and families will struggle until things improve.

Engel says the good news in Yuma County is that the housing shortage isn't impacting every community. Somerton and San Luis have committed to both single-family and multi-unit building projects.

But the need is most acute in the city of Yuma, where Engel say there are few housing options for people who want to live near where they work, and even fewer options for those wanting to buy a home.

Engel speaks with Chris McDaniel about the housing situation in our community and how it impacts the local economy.

Arizona Edition Housing MarketGreater Yuma Economic Development CorporationJulie EngelArizona Economy
