How could Trump's tax plan affect Arizonans?

By Alex Gonzalez

A fiscally conservative advocacy group is pushing for the renewal of President-elect Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Americans for Prosperity launched a $20 million nationwide campaign earlier this week, urging Congress now is not the time for more taxes.

Andrea Moreno, executive director of Honest Arizona, said it comes at too high a price. She contends big corporations and the wealthy do not pay their fair share, which is why her organization is educating voters about the tax code's consequences.

Moreno stressed Trump's tax code would affect funding for such priorities as public education, access to health care and other safety net programs in Arizona and across the country.

"Cutting assistance like SNAP and WIC -- and as a mother, that is something that means a lot to me -- that would be detrimental for mothers and children as well," Moreno pointed out. "The ACA is another one, and making changes to Medicaid, which would definitely impact a lot of seniors."

Americans for Prosperity said if Congress isn't able to renew the measure, millions of Americans will have to pay an extra $1,500 or more in taxes next year. They project Arizonans could face an even steeper increase and face an extra $2,700 in 2026.

Moreno noted while Republicans have argued the plan will lead to economic growth, she disagrees and believes things like state and local public spending could be put in jeopardy.

Trump has proposed a number of tax policy changes, including cutting the maximum corporate income tax rate to 21%, redesigning international tax rules and providing a deduction for pass-through income. Such proposals would, on average, lead to a tax cut for the richest 5% of Americans and a tax increase for all other income groups, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Moreno argued it does not make sense.

"It is disproportionately helpful for the wealthy and not for people who actually need it," Moreno stressed.

Moreno encouraged Arizonans to get educated on the possible changes and to reach out to their elected officials to express their opinions on the tax code. She added it is important for democracy for everyone to make their voice heard.

"Your local politicians are really instrumental in some of these things," Moreno emphasized.