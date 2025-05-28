Second Avian Influenza Case Confirmed at Maricopa County Poultry Farm

Maricopa County, AZ – A second commercial poultry farm in Maricopa County has tested positive for avian influenza, according to the Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA).

The disease was first suspected on May 21, 2025, when birds began showing symptoms consistent with the virus. Samples were initially analyzed by the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (AZVDL) and later confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) on May 27.

Officials emphasized that eggs produced after the onset of illness have not entered the food supply and there is no risk to human health at this time. No human cases have been reported, and the public is being assured that eggs and egg products remain safe for consumption.

In response to the outbreak, AZDA has partnered with multiple agencies, including the USDA, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Maricopa County Department of Public Health. Together, these organizations are working to contain and eliminate the virus through swift and coordinated action.

The affected farm has been placed under quarantine, and enhanced biosecurity measures are now in effect. Efforts to sanitize the site and prevent further spread are already underway.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk to the general public remains low. Those most at risk are individuals who work directly with poultry. The CDC is regularly updating its guidance for workers and monitoring developments on its website.

Authorities are urging vigilance among poultry owners. Anyone noticing signs of illness in birds is encouraged to report them immediately.

Report Sick Birds:

Call the USDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-866-536-7593

Or contact your local veterinarian, cooperative extension office, or the State Veterinarian.

For wild bird concerns, contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.