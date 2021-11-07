Arizona Department of Agriculture

-
Yuma growers will work together scientists from the University of Arizona and local and state agricultural leaders on a study following last year’s deadly…
-
The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back this week at Arizona Western College in Yuma.The summit began Tuesday with a golf tournament. Events include…
-
The plant disease citrus greening has hit Florida hard. Growers in other citrus-producing states, like Arizona, see it as a warning.Researchers in San…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Sept. 22 settlements with an Arizona fertilizer and crop protection retailer and its affiliate company…
-
The classic American farmer riding a tractor, wearing overalls and rising at dawn to tend to the animals and crops is still alive and well--with one major…
-
AZED-In 2009, the discovery of the Asian Citrus Psyllid in Yuma County led to a quarantine of residential and commercial citrus growers.The Asian Citrus…