Avian Influenza Confirmed at Maricopa County Poultry Farm

Phoenix, AZ – May 21, 2025 — A commercial poultry farm in Maricopa County has tested positive for Avian Influenza, according to the Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA).

The birds began showing signs of illness on May 15, prompting testing at the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and later confirmation by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on May 19.

Officials stress that there is no risk to the public food supply. Eggs produced after the birds exhibited symptoms have been kept out of distribution, and no human illnesses have been reported.

The AZDA is working in coordination with the USDA, Arizona Department of Health Services, and other local and state agencies to manage the outbreak. The affected farm is under quarantine and strict biosecurity measures are being enforced to contain and eliminate the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that the risk to the general public is low. Those most at risk are individuals directly handling poultry. Updated guidelines and resources are available on the CDC’s website.

Sanitation protocols are in full effect, and authorities are continuing close surveillance to ensure public safety. Consumers can remain confident in the quality and safety of eggs and poultry products.

Residents are urged to report signs of poultry illness by calling the USDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-866-536-7593 or contacting local officials. Suspected cases in wild birds should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.