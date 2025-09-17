Yuma town hall with Gallego postponed 'due to recent security threats'

A town hall event in Yuma with U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego scheduled for next week has been postponed, a spokeswoman for the senator announced Wednesday.

Sen. Gallego was set to visit Tucson on Sept. 23 and Yuma on Sept. 25. Both events have been postponed. A location for the Yuma event had not been announced.

"This was not a decision made lightly and as Senator Gallego has said, we need to condemn all political violence," Gallego Arizona Press Secretary Taylor Tasler told KAWC in an emailed statement. "Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution due to recent security threats," the Yuma event will be held at a later date.

In a released statement, Sen. Gallego said “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped plan these events and to the Arizonans who were ready to show up, but I do not want to put anyone's safety at risk. I remain committed to maintaining freedom of speech in our democracy. Intimidation and violence cannot be allowed in our country.”

The postponement comes after the Sept. 10 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. A memorial was scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Yuma Superior Courthouse.

No new date for the Gallego town hall in Yuma has been announced.