Yuma town hall with Gallego postponed 'due to recent security threats'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 17, 2025 at 9:50 PM MST
The office of U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego announced he will hold a town hall event on Sept. 15 in Yuma. More details coming later.
x.com/RubenGallego
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego at a previous town hall event.

A town hall event in Yuma with U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego scheduled for next week has been postponed, a spokeswoman for the senator announced Wednesday.

Sen. Gallego was set to visit Tucson on Sept. 23 and Yuma on Sept. 25. Both events have been postponed. A location for the Yuma event had not been announced.

"This was not a decision made lightly and as Senator Gallego has said, we need to condemn all political violence," Gallego Arizona Press Secretary Taylor Tasler told KAWC in an emailed statement. "Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution due to recent security threats," the Yuma event will be held at a later date.

In a released statement, Sen. Gallego said “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped plan these events and to the Arizonans who were ready to show up, but I do not want to put anyone's safety at risk. I remain committed to maintaining freedom of speech in our democracy. Intimidation and violence cannot be allowed in our country.”

The postponement comes after the Sept. 10 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. A memorial was scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Yuma Superior Courthouse.

No new date for the Gallego town hall in Yuma has been announced.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
