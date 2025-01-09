Sen. Kelly talks new Congress, 2025 priorities, working with new Sen. Gallego and incoming administration

The 119th U.S. Congress began its work for 2025 on Jan. 3. Ruben Gallego was sworn in as the new junior senator from Arizona. Standing behind Gallego was senior Sen. Mark Kelly.

The two Democrats have worked together for years, going back to when Gallego served in the U.S. House of Representatives alongside Sen. Kelly's wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. In an interview with KAWC this week, Kelly said the two will continue to fight for all Arizonans and work with the incoming Trump administration.

Gallego's win was a rare victory for Democrats in 2024, both in Arizona and around the country. Kelly said it's because of who Gallego is.

"I think Ruben does a very good job of connecting with people, especially working class folks," Kelly said. "He comes from a very humble background. I think he understands people in communities across Arizona and speaks to the issues that affect them and their families every day, having good paying jobs and lowering costs."

Sen. Kelly said he has reached out to the incoming administration before Jan. 20.

"I'm committed to working with the White House when we can accomplish positive things for this country," he said. "I'm all in."

But, he said, he'll push back on Trump when he needs to.

"Where there are some issues having to do with what I view are the principles of our country, my role is to be the loyal opposition in the Senate," Kelly said. "I am going to be aggressively looking for opportunities to move the country forward with this (Trump) administration."

