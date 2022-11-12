U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election bid in Arizona

One of three remaining uncalled U.S. Senate races was called Friday night as Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for a full six-year term over Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.

Just after 8:10 p.m., CNN called the race for Sen. Kelly. The Associated Press projected his win minutes later.

Kelly's win means Democrats need to win just one of the remaining uncalled races in Nevada and Georgia to keep control of the U.S. Senate. In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trails Republican challenger Adam Laxalt by less than 1,000 votes statewide.

Over in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has more votes than Republican Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend but Warnock did not meet the 50 percent plus one requirement. The two will go to a runoff on Dec. 6.

Back in Arizona, Kelly, a former NASA astronaut and husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords defeated venture capitalist Masters. The final outcome appeared closer than many expected considering Kelly outspending Masters and the GOP's apparent backing off of throwing money at Masters.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC on Monday for the latest news on this race and others in Yuma County and Arizona.

