U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election bid in Arizona

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 12, 2022 at 1:39 AM MST
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to reporters in Yuma on Friday, May 20, 2022. He met with area officials including, left to right, Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez, Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya, Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls about border security and management.

One of three remaining uncalled U.S. Senate races was called Friday night as Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for a full six-year term over Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.

Just after 8:10 p.m., CNN called the race for Sen. Kelly. The Associated Press projected his win minutes later.

Kelly's win means Democrats need to win just one of the remaining uncalled races in Nevada and Georgia to keep control of the U.S. Senate. In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trails Republican challenger Adam Laxalt by less than 1,000 votes statewide.

Over in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has more votes than Republican Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend but Warnock did not meet the 50 percent plus one requirement. The two will go to a runoff on Dec. 6.

Back in Arizona, Kelly, a former NASA astronaut and husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords defeated venture capitalist Masters. The final outcome appeared closer than many expected considering Kelly outspending Masters and the GOP's apparent backing off of throwing money at Masters.

Stay tuned to KAWC on Monday for the latest news on this race and others in Yuma County and Arizona.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
