Arizona Edition: Sen. Mark Kelly on No-Fly Zones and the Biden Agenda

Senator Mark Kelly gives KAWC's Lisa Sturgis his reaction to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address and the continuing war in Ukraine.

The Senator says the President addressed issues that have frustrated the American people and now needs to come up with solutions. Kelly notes improving job numbers and says the recently passed infrastructure package can keep that going. He highlights provisions that directly impact high tech industry in Arizona.

Sen. Kelly says he supports "the most severe sanctions" possible on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and shares insights as a former combat pilot on what a no-fly zone over the country could risk in terms of a confrontation with the Russian military.

The Senator also discusses the "crisis" at the U.S. Mexico border, noting the need for more border patrol agents and other resources to deal with an influx of asylum seekers and confront drug and human trafficking. Kelly says he has legislation that addresses these issues and speaks daily with the Department of Homeland Security. He talks about how recent federal funds to improve Arizona ports of entry, including the San Luis Port of Entry in the Yuma Sector, could help.

