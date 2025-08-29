Colorado State University Pueblo extends in-state tuition to Arizonans

In-state tuition is one of various elements students may consider when seeking an affordable postsecondary degree. For Arizonans, that usually means attending public institutions such as Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona, but there’s a new option now.

Colorado State University Pueblo recently announced it's extending its in-state tuition program to Arizonans starting this fall.

The program, known as the Regional, In-State, Equivalent (RISE) Tuition Program, offers in-state tuition to residents from 10 neighboring states—Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. It also offers in-state tuition for international students from China, Italy, Mexico, Slovenia and South Korea.

The new RISE offering allows Arizona students to pay the same tuition as Colorado residents: approximately $410.85 per credit hour. At that rate, a full-time student would pay $15,940 per year compared to $23,099 at the standard out-of-state resident cost.

“CSU Pueblo is proud to welcome Arizona students into our RISE initiative,” stated Dr. Kristyn White Davis, vice president for Enrollment Management and Extended Studies. “This program reflects our commitment to innovation and equity in higher education. By extending in-state tuition, we are ensuring that talented students throughout our region have access to affordable, life-changing opportunities right here in Southern Colorado.”

According to reporting from Colorado Public Radio, the decision was made late last year as part of a broader strategy to attract students as the number of high school graduates nationwide declines. They report more Colorado students are heading out of state, too.

CPR's report cited a study from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, which projects that the total number of high school graduates nationwide will peak in 2025 before entering a period of steady decline through 2041. That study estimates Colorado will see a 12% decline whereas Arizona will see a 2% decline from 2023 to 2041.

Initiatives like CSU Pueblo's RISE may help the university keep ahead and in doing so, it hopes to boost campus vitality.

"Enhancing out-of-state enrollment not only supports the university's financial and academic goals, but also contributes to a more vibrant, diverse campus community," White Davis said.

CSU Pueblo also aims to strengthen its role as a regional hub for education and innovation.

Per CSU Pueblo's release, the RISE initiative was designed to foster collaboration and regional growth across the Mountain West and Southwest, aligning academic programs with workforce needs. The university believes its students who enroll under the initiative will not only benefit from reduced tuition costs but also from its focus on hands-on learning, small class sizes and strong partnerships with local industries.

Degree offerings include popular fields such as nursing, cybersecurity, engineering, education and business.

For more information about admissions and the RISE initiative, visit the university's site here.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.