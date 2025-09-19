$250K Perkins grant to bolster Arizona Western College's CTE programs

Arizona Western College has been the recipient of a $250,000 Perkins Innovation and Modernization grant to expand work-based experiential learning across its Career and Technical Education programs.

"Many of our students are the first in their families to pursue higher education and come from rural communities with limited access to career opportunities,” said Cinthia Reyes, CTE programs director. “This grant ensures they can gain hands-on experience, earn industry-recognized credentials, and connect directly with employers."

According to a release from the college, the grant's support will help AWC meet the urgent need for a skilled, job-ready workforce in rural Southwest Arizona. Institutional partnerships with regional employers from Yuma and La Paz counties also aid in this effort to bridge gaps between classroom instruction and industry application.

Since Perkins Innovation and Modernization funds were previously frozen, the award is also boosting excitement with college administration.

“This grant is a catalyst for transformation,” said Dr. Reetika Dhawan, CEO and vice president of workforce and healthcare programs at AWC's Entrepreneurial College. “By strengthening the connection between education and industry, we’re empowering students with real-world skills that lead to meaningful careers. It also reinforces Arizona Western College’s commitment to innovation and workforce development across our rural communities.”

As noted in AWC's release, the college is continuing its efforts to serve as a regional workforce hub establishing career pathways, fostering economic mobility and providing students with industry training in high-demand careers.

Program offerings include degrees and certificates in healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, logistics and electrical energy systems.

Among the newest credentials and courses offered? EVT 220 - Electric Vehicle Service and Safety, a fully Spanish electrician program in Wellton, EKG Technician certification, and Fortinet Cybersecurity certifications.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

