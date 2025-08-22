© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Photo Gallery: AWC Matadors kick off new school year

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:09 AM MST
Alex Soria gives a thumbs-up outside of class.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Ping-pong is a beloved sport at the Matador Activity Center (MAC).
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The AWC Student Activities Board handed out t-shirts for students walking by between Starbucks and the Eatery at the Yuma Campus.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The Starbucks inside the Yuma Campus was bustling with life Monday.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
It was a sunny Monday as students walked to the Agriculture and Science (AS) building.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Admissions and Recruitment was tabling outside the 3C Building at the Yuma Campus to help and welcome students.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
AWC Library staff were helping out students as they came and went.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The AWC Library's expansion in recent years has attracted more students looking for a space to sit down, relax and study.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students are already enjoying the safe space where the GSA Full Spectrum club meets up.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
AWC women's softball players enjoyed lunch together at the Eatery on Monday.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Eatery staff were busy keeping hungry students, faculty and staff well-fed.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The Eatery was quite busy on Tuesday, too, which was also a first day for any students who don't have Monday/Wednesday classes.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students were happy to pose for pictures with AWC's photo backdrop.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Student Success Center staff were at the ready, connecting students with tutors and other resources.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Tutors at the Student Success Center had plenty to do even on the first day.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer

Monday was the start of a new year at Arizona Western College. To find out how the Matador community was feeling, KAWC explored the Yuma Campus and asked students and staff how they were doing.

Here's what they had to say.

Staff

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr:

"So we started classes yesterday on Monday the 18th and what an amazing, there's just amazing energy on campus. We are projected to set record enrollment. So in the 63-year-history of Arizona Western College, we anticipate that this year we will enroll and serve more students than we ever have in any one of the previous 62 years. Now that's on the heels of last academic year when we awarded more credentials than we have ever had in the history of the college. So we're enrolling more students, we're graduating more students, and that's, and that's really what it's all about. So we're thrilled with what's going on here at Arizona Western."

Susanna Zambrano, associate dean for south county services:
"There’s an incredible energy at our San Luis centers right now. Enrollment is up by more than 30%, the parking lots are full, and the hallways are vibrant with activity. It’s wonderful to see that higher education is alive and thriving in our community.”

Randy Hartless, associate dean for La Paz County:
"The La Paz campuses are in full swing this week, with over 130 students registered and many more rolling in for last minute advising. All of our technology is working well and we're looking forward to a great fall semester!"

Maiah Meza, admissions and recruitment specialist:
"We're excited to have [students] back on campus because we've been working over the summer and it's been super empty. So we're excited to have them back on campus, and I think that the fact that we're so willing to help and we're excited to see them and we're trying to be as nice as we can when it comes to helping them out, I think that helps them out so they leave feeling a little bit better. A lot of them leave smiling and they're kind of ready to go. So I would say overall everybody's pretty excited."

Students

Falon Guzman, theatre major

Looking forward to:

"Hopefully this year or semester, I should say, really just more growth and more strength in not just, like, for me as a person but also in my schooling and becoming more confident in myself."

Juliana Fleming, graduated with associate's in psychology, now pursuing Medical Assistant certification

Most looking forward to:

"Probably just, like, learning more about, like, health and stuff."

Any favorite classes?

"My medical terminology class. It looks pretty fun. I was, like, going through the assignments on it."

How are you liking it here?

I’m loving it! It’s so fun!

Santiago Gonzalez, freshman, administration of justice major

Feeling:

"This is my first day here. I feel good. I mean, I was a little nervous at first, but I'm fine. I like my classes."

Have you had any classes yet?

"Yeah, I just got out my first class and then I have an online class, but I just switched it to an in-person class and I'm gonna start Wednesday."

Most looking forward to:

"Making friends and making memories and getting my things done in time. I tend to procrastinate, and that's not good — but mainly to have fun."

Do you feel you feel better now that you've been to a class?

"Yeah, [Juliana Fleming's] like my first college friend!"

Ziad Barakat, freshman, engineering major, soccer player

Feeling:
"Very good."

Most looking forward to:
"We want to win the nationals in the soccer team."

Are you an international student for soccer?
"Yes, I was in Michigan last year."

How is it moving from Michigan to here?
"So the first thing is the weather. Michigan is very cold and here it's very hot, but I like hot weather, actually, so I'm comfortable, and I'm from Africa, actually."

How different is it being from over there and then Michigan?
"Yeah, it's very different, but my teammates talk French. I'm familiar with it because I talk French and yah, I'm very comfortable here. Very nice place."

Jared Brugueno, freshman, business business major, College Assistance Migrant Program member

How's the first week going?

"It's been great. It's been great. Like, I stay in the dorms and I'm having a good time with new friends, you know, people I didn't know, and they're good people. I was actually pretty nervous because I'm from Mexico, and about the language and stuff, I was a little nervous, but I just had my English and math and both the teachers are, like, very good, like comprehensive and passive."

Most looking forward to:
"Mainly making the baseball team. That's my main goal."

Alex Soria, freshman, engineering major

How's the first day going?

"It's an alright day, I guess."

About his determination getting to campus despite unexpected transportation obstacles:

"Like they say, first impressions are the impressions that you're going to give the rest of the school year, you know?"

Anything you're most looking forward to this year?

"This year? No, not really. Besides, I mean, besides passing the classes, you know."

Are you nervous?

"Not really. It's just more of, like, an experience. I haven't been in a while."

Which of your classes do you think will be the most exciting or interesting?

"Math, definitely. I love math."

JanCarlo Lazo, sophomore, pursuing automotive engineering at Arizona State University and associate’s in engineering at AWC

Feeling:
"I'm doing good. Could be better. It's pretty hot right now outside, so. But aside from that, I'm good."

Most looking forward to:
"I think I'm looking forward to mostly the, like, learning all the classes that I'm taking, you know, really well for my future self. But also being here with some friends and stuff like, you know, like my girlfriend ... I don't know, I just kind of like enjoying the moment."

What are you most excited with your studies? Any subjects that you really enjoy?
"Might be a little bit of a hot take, but I mean, math when I'm actually, like, learning it those couple of weeks, you know? It's fun. Math is is fun when you're understanding everything as well as maybe like, you know, economics and politics, too. I think those are really interesting."

What's your motivation? What keeps you going?
"I think just the future tense, being able to, in the future, be in a stable job, working at, probably, you know, a really big car company, you know, that I could work for in the future. And being able to live out somewhat of a dream, you know, keeping it still automotive-wise while also being in a job that ... won't leave the market anytime soon."

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
