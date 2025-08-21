What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jeff Yuma & Mandy Heil

We’re kicking off today’s show with Jeff Yuma, a staple of the local music scene since 2005. From the old Open Aired days to DIY shows on Prison Hill and now Tarros Chicli, Jeff has kept the underground music community alive. He’s here to talk about his bands Beg For Life and Burning Hammerz, the Yuma Shows movement, and his biggest project yet — 928 SLAM, a two-day festival celebrating aggressive and alternative music in Yuma.
Then, we’re joined by Mandy Heil, Associate Dean of Marketing & Communications at Arizona Western College. Mandy was named Communicator of the Year for District 6 and has led major projects from AWC’s rebrand to the “Cash in Your Pocket” campaign. She’s here to share her story, her leadership journey, and how she helped open AWC’s own merch store on campus.