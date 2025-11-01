© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KAWC's The Hot Spot from the KAWC Student Newsroom
KAWC's The Hot Spot

Yuma hosts No Kings protest

By Elias Alvarez
Published November 1, 2025 at 5:44 AM MST
KAWC's The Hot Spot from the KAWC Student Newsroom

The assignment:
Chloe Michael and Maya Manry of the KAWC Student Newsroom partnered with Siendo Primero hosts, Saghey Barcenas and Evelyn Garcia, to cover the No Kings Day protest that took place in Yuma and across the country on October 18th.

In Yuma the event was held at the corner of 16th Street and Fourth Avenue.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.

