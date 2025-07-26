Miss Ocean to Ocean Teen on mental health and an inside look at a local egg producer

This week, we talked to Miss Ocean to Ocean Teen to learn how pageantry improved her mental health, and we also spoke with a local egg producer about how she's navigated fluctuating egg prices and high demand.

Hosts and reporters this week are students who took part in the Summer KAWC Student Newsroom Training. We hear from Nick Foley, Reidiny Aguirre, and Chloe Michael.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.