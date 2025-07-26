© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KAWC's The Hot Spot from the KAWC Student Newsroom
Miss Ocean to Ocean Teen on mental health and an inside look at a local egg producer

By Elias Alvarez,
Mack Schwitzing
Published July 26, 2025 at 9:42 AM MST
This week, we talked to Miss Ocean to Ocean Teen to learn how pageantry improved her mental health, and we also spoke with a local egg producer about how she's navigated fluctuating egg prices and high demand.

Hosts and reporters this week are students who took part in the Summer KAWC Student Newsroom Training. We hear from Nick Foley, Reidiny Aguirre, and Chloe Michael.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.

Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter, co-host of The Intern Show, co-host of KAWC's The Hot Spot
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
