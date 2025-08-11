Summer internship reflections

This week, as the KAWC’s Student Newsroom summer Training wraps up, we reflected on our students journey in the program.

Hosts and participants this week are students who took part in the Summer KAWC Student Newsroom Training. We hear from Javier Cortez, Max Sakariason, Maya Manry, Nick Foley, Reidiny Aguirre, and Chloe Michael.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.

