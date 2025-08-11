© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KAWC's The Hot Spot from the KAWC Student Newsroom
KAWC's The Hot Spot

Summer internship reflections

By Elias Alvarez
Published August 11, 2025 at 2:53 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
KAWC's The Hot Spot from the KAWC Student Newsroom

This week, as the KAWC’s Student Newsroom summer Training wraps up, we reflected on our students journey in the program.

Hosts and participants this week are students who took part in the Summer KAWC Student Newsroom Training. We hear from Javier Cortez, Max Sakariason, Maya Manry, Nick Foley, Reidiny Aguirre, and Chloe Michael.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.

Tags
KAWC's The Hot Spot KAWC Student Newsroomcollege students
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter, co-host of The Intern Show, co-host of KAWC's The Hot Spot
See stories by Elias Alvarez
Latest Episodes