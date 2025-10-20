Protestors in Yuma take part in No Kings rally

YUMA — Millions across the country took to the streets Saturday for the “No Kings” protest, a national demonstration rejecting what participants describe as authoritarian rule and affirming that power belongs with the people.

In Yuma, more than 200 people gathered to rally at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 16th, one of the city’s busiest crossroads.

“I’m here for democracy and to save America," one participant said.

Among the demonstrators was 104-year-old World War II veteran Jimmy Robinson, attending his first protest.

“For the first time in my life, I’m really worried about my country. It’s not too late, and it’s better to do something than nothing at all,” Robinson said.

Jennifer, a Yuma resident who joined the rally with friends, said she has been involved with the No Kings movement since it began in June.

“There are some alarming things going on, a power that’s going unrestricted, taking over America and making it something we don’t recognize anymore. It’s not necessarily about making a change right away but showing that a large group of us disagree and stand united. When we stand together, things start to fall,” she said.

Fred Brown, a local organizer with Yuma County Indivisible, part of the national Indivisible Network, was pleased to see the large crowd on Saturday.

Brown said a small group began meeting at the library seven years ago and would often hold demonstrations and rallies. He said his sign has stayed the same since President Donald Trump’s first term.

“This sign was made during the first Trump administration. It says ‘impeach, indict and imprison.’ The message hasn’t changed, which tells me we haven’t yet succeeded in holding him accountable.”

Brown said the rallies serve as a reminder that there is strong public interest in keeping the country free.

As the morning went on, protesters marched through the intersection, using each crosswalk cycle to make their voices heard. Among them was Karrie Sherer, walking in place of her 89-year-old mother, a regular attendee.

“My mom has been to every one of these, but she couldn’t make it today,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve come out.”

Sherer shared some of her frustrations with healthcare. She said some of the coming changes could impact her family.

Federal policy changes to Medicaid and insurance subsidies have put hundreds of thousands of Arizonans at risk of losing health coverage.

Meanwhile, Yuma County, part of Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, remains without representation as Adelita Grijalva has yet to be sworn in, which was another point of frustration among Saturday’s demonstrators.

“I’m not happy about it, we have no representation," said Sherer.

The No Kings organization is planning a national call on Tuesday to discuss what comes next.