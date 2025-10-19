Arizona Edition: No Kings, AWC president Corr retiring

This past June 14, hundreds of Yuma protestors participated in a “No Kings” demonstration against Trump immigration policies and what they deem to be an executive overreach.

They marched down 4th Avenue and gathered at the intersection with 16th Street.

Things in Washington have arguably not changed much since then. In fact, the federal government is currently shutdown with no resolution in sight.

Trump and Republicans in Congress blame the shutdown on Democrats. Democratic leaders including Arizona’s U.S. Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly say they want Republicans to fix health care for millions of Americans.

And Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva has still not been sworn in almost one month since her election victory.

With all that going on, millions of Americans will take to the streets this weekend for another No Kings protest. That includes here in Yuma.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel spoke with a local activist about why she is participating this time.

Also, news broke Thursday that Daniel Corr is stepping down as president of Arizona Western College after 10 years.

KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has more details.