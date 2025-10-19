© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: No Kings, AWC president Corr retiring

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko Stargazer
Published October 19, 2025 at 12:11 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

This past June 14, hundreds of Yuma protestors participated in a “No Kings” demonstration against Trump immigration policies and what they deem to be an executive overreach.

They marched down 4th Avenue and gathered at the intersection with 16th Street.

Things in Washington have arguably not changed much since then. In fact, the federal government is currently shutdown with no resolution in sight.

Trump and Republicans in Congress blame the shutdown on Democrats. Democratic leaders including Arizona’s U.S. Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly say they want Republicans to fix health care for millions of Americans.

And Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva has still not been sworn in almost one month since her election victory.

With all that going on, millions of Americans will take to the streets this weekend for another No Kings protest. That includes here in Yuma.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel spoke with a local activist about why she is participating this time.

Also, news broke Thursday that Daniel Corr is stepping down as president of Arizona Western College after 10 years.

KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer has more details.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
