Arizona Edition: new AZ Democratic Party chair, Crane district lawsuit

In this week's episode of Arizona Edition, a longtime former elected official from Yuma has been selected to lead state Democrats.

Charlene Fernandez is a former state representative and Arizona director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. She was selected by party leaders last weekend.

Two of the last three Arizona Democratic Party chairs have been Latinas from Yuma County: Fernandez and former chair Yolanda Bejarano from Roll.

Fernandez takes over coming off of a challenging 2024 general election for Arizona Democrats.

Also, the Arizona Constitution charges the legislature with the task of maintaining a general and uniform public school system. But is it really?

A recent ruling from an Arizona Superior Court judge says it isn't.

Four school districts were among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit, including one of Yuma's own: the Crane Elementary School District.

KAWC spoke with local and state education leaders to learn more.