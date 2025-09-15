Arizona Edition:Congressional Dist. 7 candidates Butierez and Quintana

Democrat Adelita Grijalva carries name recognition and a progressive legacy tied to her father in her race to become the next congressional representative from Arizona. But voters to her left and right have a choice.

While some call Grijalva the frontrunner, in the latest Arizona Edition, we focus on the Republican and the Green Party candidates looking to replace the late Congressman Raul Grijalva in Congress.

Daniel Butierez is a Republican making his second bid for the district seat. Eduardo Quintana is the Green Party candidate looking to cause an upset.

The special election is on Sept. 23. Two candidates make their case for your vote on Arizona Edition.