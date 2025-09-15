© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition:Congressional Dist. 7 candidates Butierez and Quintana

By Victor Calderón,
Lou Gum
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:05 PM MST
Democrat Adelita Grijalva carries name recognition and a progressive legacy tied to her father in her race to become the next congressional representative from Arizona. But voters to her left and right have a choice.

While some call Grijalva the frontrunner, in the latest Arizona Edition, we focus on the Republican and the Green Party candidates looking to replace the late Congressman Raul Grijalva in Congress.

Daniel Butierez is a Republican making his second bid for the district seat. Eduardo Quintana is the Green Party candidate looking to cause an upset.

The special election is on Sept. 23. Two candidates make their case for your vote on Arizona Edition.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
