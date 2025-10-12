Arizona Edition: Grijalva delay, Kelly and the ACA,superintendents pay

On Sept. 23, Adelita Grijalva won a special election in Congressional District 7. This huge district covers most of southern Arizona from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis east to Tucson and beyond.

Grijalva has still not been sworn in.

As Representative-Elect Grijalva waits out the government shutdown, her Democratic colleagues in Washington are demanding she be sworn in.

On Wednesday, Arizona U.S. Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly met with reporters outside the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Also this past week, Sen. Kelly hosted a press call with Arizona residents who say they are affected by Republican inaction on health care costs. KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel shares the story of one Arizona mother.

Finally, public school district superintendents, as one might expect, earn the highest salaries in education. But there are some extra ways that they are compensated that includes perks and bonuses.

KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer has more on a study from the Goldwater Institute.