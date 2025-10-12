© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Grijalva delay, Kelly and the ACA,superintendents pay

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko Stargazer
Published October 12, 2025 at 1:15 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On Sept. 23, Adelita Grijalva won a special election in Congressional District 7. This huge district covers most of southern Arizona from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis east to Tucson and beyond.

Grijalva has still not been sworn in.

As Representative-Elect Grijalva waits out the government shutdown, her Democratic colleagues in Washington are demanding she be sworn in.

On Wednesday, Arizona U.S. Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly met with reporters outside the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Also this past week, Sen. Kelly hosted a press call with Arizona residents who say they are affected by Republican inaction on health care costs. KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel shares the story of one Arizona mother.

Finally, public school district superintendents, as one might expect, earn the highest salaries in education. But there are some extra ways that they are compensated that includes perks and bonuses.

KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer has more on a study from the Goldwater Institute.

Arizona Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
Latest Episodes