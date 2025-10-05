© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Legislators speak with student reporters, new campus for Yuma school

By Victor Calderón,
KAWC-KOFA InternsSisko Stargazer
Published October 5, 2025 at 7:29 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Six Arizona legislators whose districts include parts of Yuma County gathered at Arizona Western College recently to recap the previous session and look ahead to next year.

This week’s Arizona Edition includes part of an episode for the KAWC Student Newsroom’s Hot Spot podcast.

Also, KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer takes us to a microschool in Yuma that is rebuilding after last month’s storms.

You’ll also hear from Desert View Middle School leadership and students at a groundbreaking for a future campus.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
KAWC-KOFA Interns
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
