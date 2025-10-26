Arizona Edition: Grijalva and Gallego on shutdown, swearing-in delay

Note: the audio from the Oct. 25, 2025 episode of Arizona Edition will be added here later.

—-

Adelita Grijalva won a special election in Arizona Congressional District 7 on Sept. 23. The district includes part of Yuma County.

More than one month later, Grijalva has still not been sworn in.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel spoke with Rep.-elect Grijalva about a lawsuit she has filed with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. No date has been set for the case in U.S. District Court.

Also, it’s been more than three weeks since the federal government shutdown began.

KAWC spoke with Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego on Thursday as both Republicans and Democrats are dug in with no end in sight.

Sen. Gallego said he sees it as a fight to protect health insurance for Arizonans and Americans.

Finally, water levels in Lake Powell are dropping fast as drought and steady demand sap the Colorado River.

But as the water pulls back, it’s revealing canyons that have spent decades underwater.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, lots of life is coming back… including one charismatic rodent.