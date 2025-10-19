Photos: No Kings rally in Yuma

This past June 14, hundreds of Yuma protestors participated in a “No Kings” demonstration against Trump immigration policies and what they deem to be an executive overreach.
They marched down 4th Avenue and gathered at the intersection with 16th Street.
Things in Washington have arguably not changed much since then. In fact, the federal government is currently shutdown with no resolution in sight.
Trump and Republicans in Congress blame the shutdown on Democrats. Democratic leaders including Arizona’s U.S. Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly say they want Republicans to fix health care for millions of Americans.
And Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva has still not been sworn in almost one month since her election victory.
With all that going on, millions of Americans took to the streets this weekend for another No Kings protest. That included here in Yuma.
Here are some photos from our reporters who were there and some sent in from participants. Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from participants.
Protests are planned this Saturday throughout Arizona as organizers mobilize a "nationwide day of defiance" against what they're calling the Trump administration's attacks on civil rights, working families, public education and health care.