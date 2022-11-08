Arizona Western College students share their first-generation stories for 'Siendo Primero' podcast

Arizona Western College is launching a new podcast today called Siendo Primero, or Being First. You’ll hear from first-generation students at AWC who are the first in their families to attend college.

Ali Witrado and Jonathan Amaya take part in AWC’s College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP. According to AWC, it's a federally funded program designed to meet the needs of students with migrant or seasonal farm-working backgrounds.

Witrado said she wanted to share her story because, as a sophomore in a public high school, she was kicked out and attended an alternative high school, PPEP TEC High School in Somerton.

She said if she can make it from there to attend college at AWC, anyone can.

Amaya grew up in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico and passed the General Educational Development Test. He said he feels pressure to succeed in education because he's the oldest of six siblings.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / Arizona Western College student Jonathan Amaya shared his first-generation college student story for KAWC's Siendo Primero/Being First podcast.

Amaya says students like him, who are first-generation and for whom English is a second language, should just try because it is okay to hit a bump in the road as long as you get up and keep moving forward.

“Siendo Primero-Being First” has a podcast page at kawc.org.

The podcast can be seen on the KAWC YouTube page.

If you're a student who would like to share your story, Sign up here.