KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero Podcast

Siendo Primero: Introducing Our New Host

By Angie Guzman,
Jose MartinezAngelica Albarran
Published October 31, 2024 at 8:30 AM MST
Welcome Angie!

Introducing our new host as she speaks on her experience as a first gen student at AWC.

In this show, we introduce our new host, Ángela, who will be joining us for future episodes of Siendo Primero. With Ángela, we discuss how studying something related to the family business or a field connected to an already secured job can be a smart option for students, ensuring a better future. For this episode, we featured some of the most iconic 80s classics, adding a nostalgic touch to the conversation.

Siendo Primero Podcast
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
