Siendo Primero: Introducing Our New Host
Welcome Angie!
Introducing our new host as she speaks on her experience as a first gen student at AWC.
In this show, we introduce our new host, Ángela, who will be joining us for future episodes of Siendo Primero. With Ángela, we discuss how studying something related to the family business or a field connected to an already secured job can be a smart option for students, ensuring a better future. For this episode, we featured some of the most iconic 80s classics, adding a nostalgic touch to the conversation.