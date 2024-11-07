© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero Podcast

Siendo Primero: Meet Columbian Student Jessica Mota

Published November 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM MST
Jose Martinez
Jose Martinez, Jessica Mota and Angie Guzamn (left to right) in the KAWC/KOFA Border Radio studio.

Jose, Angelica and Angie talk about the ways digitalized education is impacting students and the learning process. As more assignments are being done on computers rather than paper, we try to find out if this shift is beneficial or detrimental. Also, Angie and Jose talk to a special guest from Colombia. Jessica Mota shares insights as an international student, including the challenges she faces, what she enjoys, and why she chose this path.

Check out the video of our conversation with Jessica Mota:

https://youtu.be/7d826kT9Q8k

