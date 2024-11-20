Empowering 36 Millions of Latino Voters
In this episode of Siendo Primero, we interview a group of independent journalists who are leading a major project to engage and empower the 36 million Latino voters in the United States.
They shared insights into the unique challenges and rewards of practicing independent journalism, as well as their experiences being at the forefront of this initiative. Through their stories, we’ll explore how their work aims to give a stronger voice to a community often overlooked in traditional political coverage, demonstrating the vital role of journalism in shaping civic engagement.
