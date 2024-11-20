© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero Podcast

Empowering 36 Millions of Latino Voters

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:35 PM MST
In this episode of Siendo Primero, we interview a group of independent journalists who are leading a major project to engage and empower the 36 million Latino voters in the United States.

They shared insights into the unique challenges and rewards of practicing independent journalism, as well as their experiences being at the forefront of this initiative. Through their stories, we’ll explore how their work aims to give a stronger voice to a community often overlooked in traditional political coverage, demonstrating the vital role of journalism in shaping civic engagement.
Siendo Primero Podcast
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
