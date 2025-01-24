Siendo Primero: Meet Moses Camarena

Moses Camarena, a first-generation student from a humble background in Somerton, became a transformative figure at Arizona Western College. Through hard work and determination, he rose to lead the college’s wrestling team as head coach and served as a deeply respected school counselor. His inspiring journey highlights the power of education and perseverance to create lasting impact and opportunities for future generations.
We will also hear from Alexandra, a tutor at the Success Center at Arizona Western College. She explains how her work helps students achieve their academic goals. From tutoring in various subjects to offering resources like calculator loans, the Success Center focuses on providing accessible and personalized support. Alexandra emphasizes the importance of removing the fear of asking for help and shares inspiring stories of students who have overcome challenges through the center's assistance.