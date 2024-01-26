Tiny Desk Premiere: Thee Sacred Souls

San Diego-based trio Thee Sacred Souls made its mark at the Tiny Desk with satin vocals and vintage melodies. Paying homage to southern California Latino culture meeting American soul roots, the group's sweet fusion melodies brought history and love into the space.

The trio opened the concert with "Will I See You Again?," which tells the tale of a confused, forlorn lover with soft, harmony-laden lyrics and bouncy guitar and bass. Lead singer Josh Lane then pauses to share a message of love, the kind the band is focused on consistently extending. "Love Is The Way" paints a picturesque image of a sweet, timeless love fit to be celebrated top-down out the back of a low-rider. "Easier Said than Done" brings more reflective energy atop floaty high harmonies from Tiny Desk veteran Astyn Turr. With a transition to a horns-adorned "Love Comes Easy," the band hits even more of a groove before ending with the easy-listening "Can I Call You Rose?" The band brought what it does best: great melodies, romantic lyrics and a vibe that fills any space it plays with light and tranquility, fit for any era.

SET LIST

"Will I See You Again?"

"Love Is The Way"

"Easier Said Than Done"

"Love Comes Easy"

"Can I Call You Rose?"



MUSICIANS

Josh Lane: lead vocals

Alejandro Garcia: drums

Salvador Samano: bass

Riley Dunn: keys

Shay Stulz: guitar

Astyn Turr: vocals

Viane Escobar: vocals

Nadav Nirenberg: trombone

Morgan Price: saxophone

Chris David: trumpet



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills, Kara Frame

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

