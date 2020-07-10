Martha Minow: How Can Restorative Justice Create A More Equitable Legal System?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making Amends

Our justice system is flawed and inequitable, says Harvard law professor Martha Minow. She calls for a reset to emphasize accountability, apology, and service, rather than punitive punishment.

About Martha Minow

Martha Minow is a professor at Harvard Law School, where she has been teaching since 1981. Previously, she served as the Dean of the Law School between 2009 and 2017.

She is an expert in human rights and advocacy for members of racial and religious minorities, women, children, and persons with disabilities. She also writes and teaches about privatization, military justice, and ethnic and religious conflict. Minow is the author of several books. Her most recent title is When Should Law Forgive?



Minow received her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, her master's degree in education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and her JD from Yale Law School.

