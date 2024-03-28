© 2024 KAWC
KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: First Generation Student Empowerment Symposium Friday at Arizona Western College

By Victor Calderón
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:55 PM MST
Michelle Thomas, left, director of TRIO Programs at Arizona Western College and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager, in the KOFA Border Radio studio with Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarrán and José Martinez.
José Martinez/KOFA Border Radio
Michelle Thomas, left, director of TRIO Programs at Arizona Western College and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager, in the KOFA Border Radio studio with Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarrán and José Martinez.

By Angelica Albarran and Jose Martinez

In this episode, our guests are Michelle Thomas, director of TRIO Programs at Arizona Western College and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager.

According to the AWC website, the TRIO KEYS Program is a federally grant-funded program that serves about 240 students every school year. The KEYS Program assists students in earning their associate degrees by providing a range of financial, academic and personal supports including comprehensive and personalized advisement, financial aid and scholarship assistance, financial literacy, cultural enrichment, grant aid awards and transfer services

Thomas and Gebhardt encourage listeners to assist to a symposium empowerment event for first-generation college students at AWC on Friday.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
