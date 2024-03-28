Siendo Primero: First Generation Student Empowerment Symposium Friday at Arizona Western College

By Angelica Albarran and Jose Martinez

In this episode, our guests are Michelle Thomas, director of TRIO Programs at Arizona Western College and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager.

According to the AWC website, the TRIO KEYS Program is a federally grant-funded program that serves about 240 students every school year. The KEYS Program assists students in earning their associate degrees by providing a range of financial, academic and personal supports including comprehensive and personalized advisement, financial aid and scholarship assistance, financial literacy, cultural enrichment, grant aid awards and transfer services

Thomas and Gebhardt encourage listeners to assist to a symposium empowerment event for first-generation college students at AWC on Friday.