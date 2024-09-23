© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Show
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero

Best of Siendo Primero: Arizona Western College campus staff

By Victor Calderón
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Michelle Thomas, left, director of TRIO Programs at Arizona Western College and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager, in the KOFA Border Radio studio with Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarrán and José Martinez.
José Martinez/KOFA Border Radio
Michelle Thomas, left, director of TRIO Programs at Arizona Western College and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager, in the KOFA Border Radio studio with Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarrán and José Martinez.

Did you know that Siendo Primero has been going strong for more than 40 episodes?

Our hosts- Angelica Albarran, Jose Martinez and David Valdez- have interviewed Arizona Western College students and staff about being what being a first-generation college student means to them.

We're taking a look back at some of the best weekly episodes. Today, we'll take you back to interviews with Rafael Encinas, an academic advisor with the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) at AWC and Michelle Thomas, director of TRIO Programs and Angelica Gebhardt, the KEYS Program manager.

JOIN US!

Dave Riek, gerente general de KOFA Border Radio; Rafael Encinas, asesor academico de CAMP en Arizona Western College y los anfitriones de Siendo Primero David Valdez y Angelica Albarran. 
Foto de cortesía.

Dave Riek, gerente general de KOFA Border Radio; Rafael Encinas, asesor academico de CAMP en Arizona Western College y los anfitriones de Siendo Primero David Valdez y Angelica Albarran.

—-

You can listen to these and other past episodes of Siendo Primero at kawc.org

Tags
Siendo Primero Arizona Western CollegeCAMPArizona Western College KEYS TRIO ProgramArizona Western College College Assistance Migrant Program CAMP
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes