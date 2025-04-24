KOFA Sounds of the Desert Thursday 04242025

This week, Paola and Joaquin take you behind the scenes of the 2nd Annual Rolling Ol' School Tattoofest & Car Show with a special episode full of interviews and highlights from the three-day event! They share their personal experience exploring the rows of classic cars, checking out bold tattoo art, and soaking up the vibes.
You'll hear interviews with two car show participants sharing the stories behind their rides, a talented tattoo artist talking style and inspiration, and two unique vendors—one repping fashion-forward clothing and the other showcasing their one-of-a-kind taxidermy art