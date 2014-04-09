© 2021 KAWC
Terry Goddard: Candidate for Arizona Secretary of State

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 9, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Arizona Democrat Terry Goddard has a long history in Arizona politics.  He served as the Mayor of Phoenix in the 1980s, was a federal housing official in the 1990s and was the Arizona Attorney General from 2003 until 2011.  Goddard has also run and lost three campaigns to be Governor.  Goddard’s father, Sam Goddard, was Arizona Governor in the 1960s.

This year Terry Goddard has his sights set on the office of Secretary of State, Arizona’s top elections official.  Goddard tells KAWC’s Lou Gum that controversies over voting rights and registration in the last few years drew him to run for the state’s second highest public office…(originally aired 04/09/14)

This piece was featured in the April 9th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

