The Purple Purse Campaign

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Program—which is dedicated to educating women about domestic violence and financial abuse-- one in four women will be affected by domestic violence in their lifetime—more women than breast cancer, lung cancer and ovarian cancer combined.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez has more on how the Allstate foundation has partnered with local nonprofits to help break the silence and promote financial empowerment for domestic violence survivors…