Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Recruiting Hunters and Anglers to Fight Climate Change

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM MST
Climate change and drought actually alter the environment and how it can be used. A new report says the people who know that best are the hunters and anglers who use the lands most.

The National Wildlife Federation report, A Hunter's and Angler's Guide to Climate Change, highlights how climate change is impacting outdoor recreation and describes a partnership with hunters and anglers who see first-hand the impacts of drought and wildfires on the lands they use.

Host Lou Gum speaks with Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Foundation.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
