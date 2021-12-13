Arizona Edition: Recruiting Hunters and Anglers to Fight Climate Change

Climate change and drought actually alter the environment and how it can be used. A new report says the people who know that best are the hunters and anglers who use the lands most.

The National Wildlife Federation report, A Hunter's and Angler's Guide to Climate Change, highlights how climate change is impacting outdoor recreation and describes a partnership with hunters and anglers who see first-hand the impacts of drought and wildfires on the lands they use.

Host Lou Gum speaks with Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Foundation.

National Wildlife Federation