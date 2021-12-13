Arizona Edition: Recruiting Hunters and Anglers to Fight Climate Change
Climate change and drought actually alter the environment and how it can be used. A new report says the people who know that best are the hunters and anglers who use the lands most.
The National Wildlife Federation report, A Hunter's and Angler's Guide to Climate Change, highlights how climate change is impacting outdoor recreation and describes a partnership with hunters and anglers who see first-hand the impacts of drought and wildfires on the lands they use.
Host Lou Gum speaks with Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Foundation.