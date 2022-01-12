Arizona Edition: Science Moms Take on Climate Change

Efforts to combat climate change start with an understanding of the science behind what is causing it. While it can seem like an insurmountable planetary crisis, our guest today says it is really a kitchen table issue.

Dr. Joellen Russell is a climate scientist at the University of Arizona. She is also a mom and one of the driving forces behind the website sciencemoms.com. The site seeks to demystify climate science and motivate everyday moms to demand solutions that preserve the planet for their kids.

Dr. Russell talks about the motivations behind the website and why moms can be great messengers regarding the climate crisis and its everyday impacts.