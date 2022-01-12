© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Arizona Edition: Science Moms Take on Climate Change

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST
Arizona Edition

Efforts to combat climate change start with an understanding of the science behind what is causing it. While it can seem like an insurmountable planetary crisis, our guest today says it is really a kitchen table issue.

Dr. Joellen Russell is a climate scientist at the University of Arizona. She is also a mom and one of the driving forces behind the website sciencemoms.com. The site seeks to demystify climate science and motivate everyday moms to demand solutions that preserve the planet for their kids.

Dr. Russell talks about the motivations behind the website and why moms can be great messengers regarding the climate crisis and its everyday impacts.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content