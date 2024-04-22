City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls Delivers 2024 State of the City, Mourns Loss of Gary Knight

YUMA — During his recent State of the City Address, city of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls remembered the legacy of city leaders past — including the late Councilmember Gary Knight — while looking towards the future.

He also touted an increase in construction activity within the city limits, including the addition of more than 300 apartment units, and noted a 300 percent increase in new jobs in base industries.

He did note the loss of the Shaw Industries Group, Inc., factory in the North End, and the closure of the Bose speakers plant, but is optimistic about future growth in the city — including a planned spaceport in South County.

Here are excerpts of his speech, edited for brevity.