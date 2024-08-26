YRMC Foothills Pharmacy Opens

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

The new Yuma Regional Medical Center pharmacy has opened for business at the YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza, 11351 E South Frontage Road.

The locations hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hospital officials say the new location offers Foothills and East County residents a convenient and additional pharmacy location in the area. YRMC is partnering with ProxsysRx, who will own and manage the Foothills Pharmacy.

Every three years, YRMC conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) which analyzes local and statewide data.

Data collected via the CHNA includes feedback from about 700 Yuma community residents.

Officials say, a common theme in past assessments has been the necessity for comprehensive care options in East County, resulting in the Foothills Medical Plaza and now new pharmacy services.

“With the Foothills Health Campus, we have been able to provide 24/7 emergency services, and other clinical services that meet the community’s needs and provide quality care close to home. The retail pharmacy only enhances the experience people will have,” said Trudie Milner, PhD, Senior VP and Chief Operating Officer. “The new YRMC Foothills Pharmacy underscores our dedication to ensuring all residents have convenient access to medications and healthcare resources needed to continue building a healthier tomorrow.”

Officials say, the community can expect a quick, convenient location with a drive through and free mail-to-home service.

“We’re honored to have this opportunity to extend Yuma Regional Medical Center’s mission of service to their community,” said ProxsysRx founder and CEO George Salem. “The Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Pharmacy will fill a significant gap in the market — offering a new level of convenience, accessibility and support to nearby patients and their families.”

Yuma Regional Medical Centers Foothills Medical Plaza offers comprehensive services all on one campus. Services include diagnostic imaging, emergency services, health records, pediatrics, podiatry, primary care, women’s health and walk-in care.

YRMC is an underwriterfor KAWC.