Is Minnesota Gov. Walz ready for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Lt. Gov. Flanagan tells KAWC yes

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:57 PM MST
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
Erica Dischino/MPR News
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — As we head into the final weeks of the 2024 election cycle, the Harris-Walz Campaign has been stumping across Arizona to attract any undecided voters, including a recent visit by First Lady Jill Biden, and an upcoming visit by Second Gentlemen, Doug Emhoff.

Today, we speak with Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of the state of Minnesota, first in line of succession for Governor Tim Walz.

Walz is the running mate of current vice-president, and Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris, for the Democratic ticket in November.

Should the Harris-Walz Campaign be elected to office, Flanagan would become the governor of Minnesota until the current term expires in 2026.

Flanagan has worked personally with Governor Walz, and knows him better than most people, especially in the state of Arizona.

She opens up with us about the man behind the desk...
News Election 2024
Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
See stories by Chris McDaniel
