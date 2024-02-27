2024 Tiny Desk Contest

For details and to enter, click here: http://npr.org/tinydeskcontest

Need a Tiny Desk to record? Use one at the KAWC and KOFA studio! Sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd0fyF0quUH2A3eE9bX_wrwjhJ829OSSMX3yQODwP-0cenE8Q/viewform

About The NPR Tiny Desk Contest:

The Tiny Desk Contest is NPR’s annual search to find the next great undiscovered artist for the Tiny Desk concert. Since its inception in 2014, the Contest has brought together thousands of artists and groups across music genres and hometowns. The concept is simple: unsigned bands and musicians are invited to film themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choice. We assemble a panel of judges made up of NPR Music staff, music journalists, industry leaders, and Tiny Desk alums to choose one grand prize winner. In addition to playing an NPR Tiny Desk concert, the winner headlines a U.S. tour featuring other standout musicians from the Contest community.

Contest winners have gone on to sign with major labels, open for legendary performers, and even receive Grammy awards. To support artists navigating their newfound fame, and in conjunction with the Contest’s 10thanniversary, NPR will pair the winner with an industry mentor who will offer guidance on creating a sustainable musical career.

Ultimately, the Contest is about so much more than our winner. It’s a celebration of the independent music community. We feature some of our favorite entrants on the radio, on NPR Music’s website, on social media, and in special programming like our Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf series on YouTube. Over time, we’ve received more than 40,000 entries from talented and creative musicians across all 50 states in the U.S., DC, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.