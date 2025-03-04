Omar Cervantes is Overcoming Any Obstacle to Becoming a Musician

Omar Cervantes is a visually impaired 6th grade student at Gila Vista Junior High School. Through sheer determination, a passion for music, and the support of his family, peers, music teacher, and instructors from the Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind, Omar was able to play his trumpet and march alongside his bandmates in Yuma's 2024 Annual Veteran's Day Parade.

KAWC's Juan Garcia sat down with Omar and his teachers to hear how Omar first became interested in music, how he learned to march with the school band, and what his plans for the future are.

Here's a video of Omar practicing for an upcoming performance this month: