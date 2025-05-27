King Charles visits Canada in show of support for the country's sovereignty

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

King Charles is in Canada today to open the new session of Parliament. It's the first time a British monarch has done that in decades. For more on this unusual visit from the king, journalist Emma Jacobs joins us now from Montreal. Emma, King Charles still gets treatment for his cancer that was diagnosed last year. Why is he in Canada?

EMMA JACOBS: Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, invited King Charles. He is the symbolic head of state of Canada. As you said, he has been under cancer treatment back home in the U.K. for over a year and been on a limited work schedule, so this is unusual timing. But it is his first visit to Canada as king since his coronation in 2023. And it's been many years - in fact, almost 50 years - since a British monarch has delivered what's called a speech from the throne. The last time was Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

The second reason that he's making this visit and it's unusual is the context. In recent months, there's been a lot of talk and concern here in Canada about U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in incorporating Canada as the 51st state. Prime Minister Carney has vehemently rejected this idea. And today, by opening the Parliament in the capital, Ottawa, King Charles is making a show of support for Canada's sovereignty.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So what else does King Charles plan during his Canadian visit?

JACOBS: So the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, arrived in Ottawa yesterday - Monday afternoon. Prime Minister Carney welcomed them to the Canadian capital with a series of events. Attendees at a tree-planting ceremony broke into song with "God Save The King." There was also a very Canadian version of the ceremonial first pitch. The king threw out a puck for a street hockey game. But the primary focus here is on the king's speech today to open the new session of Parliament. It's actually written by the Canadian prime minister's office and will lay out the government's policy priorities for this latest legislative session. The king just delivers it, and analysts will scrutinize the symbolism and look for any hint at how Canada will deal with its closest neighbor, the United States.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, what has Prime Minister Carney said about the visit?

JACOBS: The prime minister released a statement yesterday welcoming the king and queen to Canada. He called the king's speech to the Senate chamber a, quote, "historic honor that matches the weight of our times." And he went on to say it speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity and to the historic ties that crises only fortify. That word, crises, perhaps signals Carney's assessment of the situation facing Canada today - a radical shift in tone and attitude from its closest neighbor and finding its place in a world that is reordering.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's journalist Emma Jacobs reporting on King Charles' visit to Canada from Montreal. Emma, thanks.

JACOBS: Thank you.

