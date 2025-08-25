Arizona prisons add cameras, boost officer training, expand rehabilitation programs

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) has announced a series of changes aimed at improving safety in state prisons and expanding programs for inmates preparing to return to the community.

The department began deploying body-worn cameras in May, marking the first time they have been used inside Arizona prisons. So far, about 1,300 cameras are in operation in units including close custody, maximum custody, and mental health. According to ADCRR, early data shows fewer use-of-force incidents and staff misconduct reports in areas where cameras are active.

Other measures include creating a Violence Reduction Workgroup, issuing plastic fans and lightweight padlocks to reduce contraband, and modernizing mail processing to prevent drug smuggling. The department’s Emergency Operations Center has also increased surveillance of higher-security units.

For correctional officers, ADCRR expanded high-risk assignment pay, overhauled its training academy curriculum, and launched a leadership program. The department says recruitment has reduced vacancy rates at several complexes, including Perryville and Yuma.

On the rehabilitation side, ADCRR reports more than 1,500 inmates are enrolled in job training and certification programs through Arizona Correctional Industries, with additional apprenticeships and credentials planned. Peer support programs and expanded medication-assisted treatment services are also being offered across multiple facilities.

ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell said the initiatives are intended to reduce prison violence and improve outcomes after release, but their long-term effectiveness remains to be seen.