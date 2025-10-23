At least 40 Yuma residents have requested utility payment options amid shutdown

The City of Yuma is providing flexible payment options for residents affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown. The program covers city utility payments.

City officials said about 40 residents have requested payment extensions so far. Accounts will remain active, and no delinquent fees will be charged while payment arrangements are in place.

Residents who need help with utility payments can contact the City of Yuma’s Customer Service Division at (928) 373-5076 or visit YumaAZ.gov for assistance.

As the shutdown enters its fourth week, local concern continues to grow. A volunteer with the Yuma Community Food Bank said more people are expected to seek help if the shutdown continues.

“A few people have said that they have been affected by the government shutdown,” Bob Fischer said. “At the end of the month if nothing gets resolved then the SNAP food program is going to be eliminated and that’s going to put a lot more pressure on people with food insecurity.”

State officials have warned that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, could go unpaid for November.

It’s estimated over 900,000 Arizonans rely on SNAP.

“We’re here to make sure people get food to eat, that's our mission,” Fischer said. “Anybody who needs help please come in.”

The Yuma Community Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those seeking food assistance.

