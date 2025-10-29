KOFA Border Radio 2025 Dia de las Muerto Virtual Altar KAWC Published October 29, 2025 at 10:50 AM MST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email We are collecting onfreda to celebrate our loved ones I would like to dedicate Long Train Running to Michael Miller. Because, really, without love, where would any of us be right now? Sending all good vibes to you across the millennia. Eleven-Eleven forever. From Lori Stofft. Ellen Sayenga Riek would like to dedicate Big River by The Highwaymen to her dad, Bill Sayenga, a true Renaissance man and troubadour of the times. from Mariana Robertson: I would like to dedicate Por Un Amor by Lola Betran to my grandmother Petra Castrellon. This was her favorite song she loved to hear performed. Her spirit lives on through all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We would like to dedicate Drift Away by Dobie Gray and Lady by Kenny Rogers to our Tata and Mana, Bill and Patsy. These songs remind us of their warmth, love for each other, and the music that filled their home. From Mandy Heil, Sarah Hernandez, and the Hernandez family. Dave Riek would like to dedicate 16 Tons by Tennessee Ernie Ford to his dad, George, and Till There Was You by the Beatles to his mom Kitty. George & Kitty Riek were hard workers who always put their family first.