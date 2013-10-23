© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Recycling, School Lunches, the Legacies of Hillerman and L'Amour, and a Musical Cop

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 23, 2013 at 5:03 PM MST
On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson  investigates the city's new recycling program and KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett takes us to Yuma schools to learn about how school nutrition programs have changed through the years.  Later, KAWC's Michelle Faust talks to Southwest author Tony Hillerman's daughter, Anne, about reviving her father's series and Beau L'Amour, the son of Louis L'Amour, another prolific Southwest writer, tells KAWC's Lou Gum about turning his father's work into a graphic novel.  Then, we hear from a Yuma math teacher about her method of teaching and KAWC's Michelle Faust reports as a Yuma cop expresses his love of music.

